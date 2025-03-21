Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 233,604 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,355,000. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.