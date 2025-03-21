Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $35.44.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

