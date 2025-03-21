Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

