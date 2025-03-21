Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,710 Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERD opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

