Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,315,000 after buying an additional 322,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after buying an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,344,000 after buying an additional 618,400 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Down 2.8 %

INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

