Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after buying an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,419,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Natera by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,343,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,958,000 after purchasing an additional 328,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.12.

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,063.20. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,047,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

