Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

PENN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

