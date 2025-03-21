Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

