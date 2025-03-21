Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

