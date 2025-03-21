Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

DGT opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $144.60.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

