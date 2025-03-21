Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 73,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

