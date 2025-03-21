Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $783,000 Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after buying an additional 2,750,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after buying an additional 1,094,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $56,575,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

AHR opened at $29.86 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

AHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

