Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

