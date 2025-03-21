Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $828,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 895,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

