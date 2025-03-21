Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $48,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,512,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 146.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

RGA stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

