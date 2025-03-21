Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,436. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

