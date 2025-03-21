Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

