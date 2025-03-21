Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $855,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

