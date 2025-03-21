Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $48,541,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

