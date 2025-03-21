Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.