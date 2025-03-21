Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.