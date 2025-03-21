Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $803,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

