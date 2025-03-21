Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,126,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 214.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 145.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

