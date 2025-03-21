Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,415 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,587,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $94.27 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

