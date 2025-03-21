Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 46.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 344.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 36.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 124,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.89, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

