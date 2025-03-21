Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

