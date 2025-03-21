Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

ETHE opened at $16.45 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

