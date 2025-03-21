Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

