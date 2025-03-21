Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDMV opened at $32.16 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

