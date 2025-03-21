Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 227.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $366.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

