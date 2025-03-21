Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,466 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after buying an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after buying an additional 413,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 325,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $49.46 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.