Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 29,500 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

