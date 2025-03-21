Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

