Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Guess? by 224.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 78,451 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Guess? Stock Down 1.8 %

GES stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.87.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.