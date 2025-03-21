Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after buying an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 505,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.