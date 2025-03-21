Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

