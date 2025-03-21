Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.