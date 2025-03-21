Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8,436.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Braze by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Braze by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 0.7 %

BRZE opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,545.84. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

