Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. KeyCorp downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

