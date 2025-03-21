Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 68.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 110,130 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

