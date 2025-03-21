Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

