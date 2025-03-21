Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,097,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $721,658,000 after acquiring an additional 350,505 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 160,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.