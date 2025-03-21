Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Calix worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 998.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $35.70 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

