CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CEMEX worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 39.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

