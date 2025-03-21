Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.3 %

Cinemark stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

