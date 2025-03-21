Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,455 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 47.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

