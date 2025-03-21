Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 506.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 923,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 771,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

