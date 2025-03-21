Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,789 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $319.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

