Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 30,462 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $892,581 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

