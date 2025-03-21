Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 23,721 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.33 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

